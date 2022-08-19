Andrea McLean dazzles in glamorous wrap dress and head-turning accessory The stylish star shares her HELLO! Hits of the week

Andrea McLean lit up our screens for the return of HELLO! Hits with her good friend and culture guru Nick Ede. This week, the TV presenter heads to Bluewater Shopping and Leisure Centre to hunt for some stylish summer outfits and the perfect accessories to go with them.

Looking elegant as ever, Andrea is a vision of colour as she rocks a shamrock-hued blouse and crisp white jeans before transitioning into her 'Pretty Women' moment in a must-see statement polka dot dress. The fashionista shares her ultimate fashion picks for every summer occasion, from weddings to baby showers, garden parties and ladies luncheons.

WATCH: Andrea McLean shares her ultimate summer dressing tips in HELLO! Hits

A style icon of the screen, be sure to tune in for Andrea's fashion-forward tips if you're looking for wardrobe inspiration this season. It's not all about womenswear either.

The former Loose Women presenter sources the cutest children's clothing and head-turning menswear to keep the whole family looking sharp this summer. Andrea also shares her secret for nailing any outfit with the ultimate timeless accessory, taking us through her favourite picks from Citizen Watches.

HELLO! Hits will follow a different theme each episode, helping you keep up with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. Shown across Limited Screen networks across the UK's most popular shopping destination, Andrea will share her must-buys of the season. The star will be joined by good friend and culture guru Nick Ede, who will be taking you through his top restaurants, activities and entertainment to keep the whole family entertained.

Check it out so that you can keep up to date with all the latest trends.

