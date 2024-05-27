Joe Jonas, Michael Douglas and Heidi Klum lead the celebrities at Monaco Grand Prix

Amid the glitz and glamour of the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, the likes of Joe Jonas, Michael Douglas, Heidi Klum, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jared Leto graced the event.
Joe Joans
Joe Jonas made a stylish appearance alongside Alexandra Kolasinski. The 34-year-old singer turned heads with his chic ensemble, donning a muted pink linen button-down shirt adorned with burgundy embroidered details, paired with matching shorts. Adding a touch of flair, he accessorized with a beaded necklace and red-tinted sunglasses, completing his look with white sneakers.
Michael Douglas
Hollywood legend Michael Douglas was spotted enjoying the race festivities, looking dapper yet relaxed in a light blue shirt and grey pants. He completed his look with a pair of stylish sunglasses, exuding classic charm and sophistication. Michael appeared in high spirits, giving a thumbs-up to the camera as he navigated the event.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Adding to the star power at the Grand Prix was the stunning Anya Taylor-Joy, who captivated onlookers with her fashion-forward choice. Anya sported a striking leather jacket featuring red accents over a chic black romper, accentuating her long legs. She topped off her look with bold cat-eye sunglasses and a vibrant red lip, effortlessly embodying a mix of edginess and glamour.
Heidi and Leni Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum also made a fashionable entrance. Heidi dazzled in a white ensemble with eye-catching cutout details, paired with a deep plunging neckline and stylish sunglasses. Leni complemented her mother’s look with a white utility jumpsuit, cinched at the waist with a matching belt, adding a youthful yet sophisticated touch.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto brought his unique style to the event, opting for a bold, sheer blue shirt that hinted at his adventurous fashion sense. He paired the shirt with black trousers and casual black sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses that added to his effortlessly cool vibe.
Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi, the Monegasque royal, kept it casual chic in a light blue denim jumpsuit. Her outfit was paired with black cap-toe pumps and dark sunglasses, exuding effortless elegance as she mingled with other guests.