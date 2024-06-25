Heidi Klum strikes a pose in bronze metallic swimsuit highlighting her statuesque figure

Heidi Klum knows how to rock a good swimsuit, sharing a glimpse of her supermodel skills with her fans in a set of photos shared on Instagram.

The 51-year-old German beauty took to her social feed with a collection of past photos from her work with photographer Rankin, striking a pose in a metallic fit.

She was styled out in a bronze metallic swimsuit consisting of individual pieces patched together with wire and bolt detailing, to give it an actual copper effect.

As Heidi whipped her hair around in the shots, the one-piece showed off her unbelievable physique with its plunging neckline and high cut, and she accessorized with a pair of red-tinted sunglasses. Rankin also happened to be a guest photographer on a recent episode of Germany's Next Topmodel, which Heidi hosts.

The TV star is currently spending as much time as she can soaking up the sun and traveling around the world with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four kids before parting ways for the summer for even more television work.

Heidi will return to California in a few weeks to film the live shows for the currently airing season of America's Got Talent once the previously-taped auditions end their run.

The supermodel appears on the show alongside fellow judges (and now close friends) Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, and in a new interview with Parade, she revealed that Simon often just "does whatever the heck he wants" with regards to the new rules this year.

"He just does whatever the heck he wants," she told the publication. "He all of a sudden pushes for a second act for the Golden Buzzer, and we were first like, 'What the heck are you doing? You can't do this. That's not in the rulebook.'"

© Getty Images Heidi with the newly-crowned winners of "Germany's Next Topmodel" season 19

"And he's like, 'There is no rulebook, I make the rules.' He’s typical Simon, you know? He is the boss and he thought of how this show should be and so he can do whatever the heck he wants."

Not that Heidi minded, in fact, she was more than pleased to allow more incredible acts the chance to progress to the live shows. "To only have that one time where you can hit the Golden Buzzer is just ugh."

© Instagram The supermodel is currently devoting her time to her family-of-six

"To have it twice is so much more amazing because there are people over and over again that woo me over where I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, they are incredible.' And then I'm like, 'I wish I had another Golden Buzzer!' So, having two this season is really amazing. It's like a safe ticket that America gets to vote on that act."

The mom-of-four explained that having the option of an extra golden buzzer helped alleviate the pressure of seeing a contestant go home when the other judges happen to vote against putting them through.

© NBC "[Simon] just does whatever the heck he wants."

"Sometimes in the past where I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I'm sure a person will go through,' and then [my fellow judges] didn't vote for that person and they got eliminated," she explained. "And I was like, 'What!?' So, if you really love someone then the Golden Buzzer is a great moment for you to make sure that they get seen."