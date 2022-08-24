Myleene Klass celebrates major fashion news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Myleene Klass has recently celebrated a major milestone; she has just signed on as an ambassador for Skechers! Myleene is the face of the brand’s footwear and apparel range across the UK and Ireland.

The mother-of-three said of her exciting new role: "Skechers has been part of my family’s wardrobe for years. As a busy working mum, I’m always on the go, so comfort is extremely important along with having an effortless look day to day. I love how it caters to everyone’s style—including my own."

Speaking about the campaign shoot, which was at the brand's corporate headquarters in California, the former Hearsay saying explained: "I had an absolute blast!! I couldn’t be more excited."

Myleene joins a team of Skechers ambassadors that includes music icons Ava Max, Chesca and Willie Nelson; television personalities Joanna Krupa, Brooke Burke and Amanda Kloots, and even Jamie Redknapp, who is the face of the men's apparel. What great company!

Myleene is Skechers new ambassador

It's been a busy few months for the classical musician; she has teamed up with her daughters to launch a new album. Along with fourteen-year-old Ava and Hero, 11, the star spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their new joint project – an album My Lullabies: Motown, which is a collection of 13 re-interpreted classic tracks, such as My Cherie Amour, My Girl and I'll be There.

The idea for the album came from the Myleene's Music Klass lessons she gave during lockdown, often joined by her girls.

Skechers Arch Fit - Lucky Thoughts, £85, Skechers

"It's been a phenomenal collaboration and I've got my own band," she says of Ava, who has passed her cello diploma exam with distinction and secured a place at the Royal Academy of Music, and Hero, who plays the trumpet and is also preparing to take her Grade Seven in piano.

