Kate Beckinsale is the picture of summer in striking kaftan The Underworld star is just so glam!

Kate Beckinsale is one of the most glamorous ladies in Hollywood and she turned heads during the week with a striking new photoshoot.

The Underworld star looked fairylike as she modeled a gorgeous beach kaftan that featured a breathtaking design that she had paired with sunglasses and some chunky heels. It appears that it wasn't only Kate that was impressed by her fashion, as she was joined in the shoot by her Pomeranian who looked in awe at the star's beauty in the floor-length item.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale waltzes in unexpected outfit

In her caption, she wrote: "@juliaclancey is queen of the summer," tagging designer Julia Clancey who made her jaw-dropping outfit.

Julia was blown away by the show of support, as she responded: "Ladies we love ...the gorgeous @katebeckinsale and her furry fabulous family."

Fans were also left awestruck by the photos, and were quick to comment, with one enthusing: "Kate you're absolutely stunning!!"

A second shared: "OMG. Swoon. I now have an aspirational jumpsuit on my list," while a third added: "Two beautiful angels."

Kate looked flawless in her outfit

Others were left speechless and posted strings of heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Kate's fashion always captures the imagination of her fans, but even as she wowed in a bikini in a recent post, fans got distracted by something else in the shot.

The 49-year-old had spent the day lounging in her fabulous pool, not only with the help of some very fitting pool floats, but with her beloved cat Clive joining in on the fun as well.

Kate is always so stylish!

Kate's adorable pet was not left out of the fun, and was in all of the photos lounging atop his very own swan-shaped float right next to his mom. What's more, he had his own stylish outfit as well, a pair of jean shorts with a rose embroidered on them.

The mom-of-one was evidently having a great time under the sun, and after some fans questioned whether Clive was just as happy about the floats situation, she assured them that they had nothing to worry about.

She wrote in a separate video posted on Instagram Stories: "I'll never understand why people think Clive looks angry. He loved this and blissed out. I fell off twice." In another caption, she maintained: "One is never too old, too grey or too furry to discover new joys."

Kate had plenty of fans raving about both her and her cat, taking to the comments to write: "So Pawesome!!!! Clive is a little rockstar," and: "That cat is living the dream," as well as: "Absolutely gorgeous," plus another follower added: "Two very beautiful angels."

