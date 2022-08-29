Kate Beckinsale dazzles in poolside photos but fans are distracted by something else Someone else stole the show!

Fans of Kate Beckinsale are no strangers to the star dazzling with plenty of bikini shots, though her latest might be the splashiest yet!

The actress made waves, in more ways than one, with her latest poolside shenanigans, though she had a little furry companion trying to steal the show.

Kate had a Sunday well spent lounging in her fabulous pool, not only with the help of some very fitting pool floats, but with her beloved cat Clive joining in on the fun as well.

The Underworld lead took to Instagram to share with fans all the sun-filled fun she had over the weekend, posting a variety of clips and photos as she took advantage of the last bits of summer weather.

The glimpse into her weekend sees her looking fabulous as ever, showcasing her impressive physique donning a bubblegum pink stretchy knit bikini with a sweet-heart neckline, as she kneeled atop an impressive pool float shaped like a swan.

While the bikini shots certainly commanded loads of attention, her cat Clive served up some competition!

The star's cat seems to have enjoyed the pool just as much as her

Kate's adorable pet was not left out of the fun, and is seen in all of the photos lounging atop his very own swan-shaped float right next to his mom. What's more, he has his own stylish outfit as well, a pair of jean shorts with a rose embroidered on them.

The mom-of-one was evidently having a great time under the sun, and after some fans questioned whether Clive was just as happy about the floats situation, she assured them that they had nothing to worry about.

Clive is always right by Kate's side

She wrote in a separate video posted on Instagram Stories: "I'll never understand why people think Clive looks angry. He loved this and blissed out. I fell off twice." In another caption, she maintained: "One is never too old, too grey or too furry to discover new joys."

Kate had plenty of fans raving about both her and her cat, taking to the comments to write: "So Pawesome!!!! Clive is a little rockstar," and: "That cat is living the dream," as well as: "Absolutely gorgeous," plus another follower added: "Two very beautiful angels."

