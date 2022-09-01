Helen Skelton dazzles in glitter-clad jumpsuit for exciting Strictly reveal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Riddle us this – what's better than a celeb dressed up to the nines in true disco-fever style? The answer – not much. Thanks to the new Strictly line-up, fans were in for a treat as they witnessed their favourite TV stars don some seriously statement looks during a new BBC teaser clip, and all eyes were on Helen Skelton.

MORE: Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares happy baby news

The Countryfile star, 39, looked phenomenal in a dark gold glitter-clad jumpsuit as she made an appearance in the video alongside other known faces including Kaye Adams, Ellie Simmonds and Kym Marsh. Featuring a flared silhouette that exuded seventies sass, pirate-esque balloon sleeves, an all-over laminated metallic sheen, cuffed sleeves and a subtle tiger stripe print, the number was one for the Strictly style history book.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in glitter-clad jumpsuit for Strictly reveal

Helen wore her ashy blonde locks down loose in billowing curls and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend. She wore a black cami under her slinky jumpsuit and completed her look with some open-toe sparkling black heels.

MORE: Helen Skelton's candid parenting confession will melt your heart - watch

The short clip of Helen's must-see look was shared via the Strictly Instagram account. The post was captioned: "January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, #Strictly...."

Helen looked gorgeous in gold

Fans rejoiced at the show's comeback, in addition to the star's sensational outfit choices. "They all look fabulous," one fan commented, while another said: "Bring on Strictly 2022!" A third added: "Bring on all the glitz, glamour, dance and fun," and a fourth wrote: "Helen to win!"

Fans can't wait to see the star on the dance floor

Channel Helen's flirty yet fun look with this striking gold jumpsuit which is perfect for making a statement on the dancefloor.

Sequin Asymmetric Neckline Jumpsuit, £53.40, Coast

Helen recently stunned in an open-back swimsuit as she shared a special holiday photo following her recent split with her husband of eight years. Helen soaked up the last of the summer holidays and over the weekend she and her sons head to Ullswater lake in the Lake District to enjoy a spot of paddleboarding.

READ: James and Ola Jordan reveal first reactions to Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

She looked effortless in an open-back black swimsuit, which she simply accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.