Oti Mabuse's bodycon dress and beehive hair transformation wow fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse is gearing up for her return to our screens on Strictly Come Dancing and Musical Matchmaker this month and her preparation has involved a glamorous makeover, leaving fans in awe of her plunging dress and elaborate updo.

SEE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse surprises with the most beautiful swimsuit photo

The 32-year-old dancer debuted her gorgeous new look as she joined celebrities including Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Davina McCall for the ITV Autumn Launch show. Oti wore an opulent black velvet gown that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. The figure-hugging frock had long sleeves and a long skirt which showcased her svelte figure from head to toe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse stuns in skintight sportswear for intense workout

Oti wore her long-braided hair twisted high into an elegant beehive style courtesy of celebrity and avant-garde hairstylist Edmund Bossman.

Oti's showstopping velvet gown and up-do

The TV star took the opportunity to share an empowering message to fans: "Believe you can and you are halfway there," she wrote alongside a black heart emoji. Oti's Strictly Come Dancing co-star Karen Hauer Wyn-Jones was quick to comment on the post writing, "Oh you there babe!! You there," with flame emojis.

Oti's beauty look was understand and impactful

The dress was by Nadine Merabi and Oti was styled to perfection by Karl Willett who accented the overall look with delicate, dangly earrings and simple asymmetric gold rings which complemented the blonde highlights in the star's hair.

PHOTOS: Tess Daly’s shoulder-baring bodycon dress thrills Strictly fans

SEE: Janette Manrara delights fans after confirming return to Strictly Come Dancing

Excited ITV stars clamour for a group photo on Instagram

Thousands of fans on Instagram showered Oti with praise, with one writing: "Gorgeous as always," and another said, "You look amazing!" While a third agreed, "True that - you look amazing as always."

If you love this look, you can buy a summery version of Oti's figure-hugging velvet dress from Boohoo.

Velvet busier dress, now £12, was £15, Boohoo

Oti's showstopping look is a huge transformation from the chilled holiday snaps that she has shared with fans over the summer.

Oti let her hair down while off-duty this summer

The dancer and presenter recently shared a montage of holiday moments that included dancing with her husband Marius Lepure at their hotel and sweetly looking up at him while he chatted to the camera. Oti captioned the post with another uplifting message: "Family time but also time to: Relax, Recover, Rediscover, Remind myself who is valuable, Remain working on a personal goal, Rethink and regain strength. And just simply be happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.