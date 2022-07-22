Kylie Minogue always amazes her fans with her stunning looks, especially when she marks milestone moments and her latest might be her best yet.

READ: Kylie Minogue’s return to Neighbours: everything we know so far

As the singer marked the two-year anniversary since the launch of her DISCO, she shared a clip of herself in a daring sheer dress that was decorated with dozens of diamonds that formed a bodice for the singer. The clip came from the music video for Miss a Thing and saw her writhing on the floor in the eye-catching frock as well as sultrily posing and showing off the diamonds to their full beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in flirty white dress during LA outing

"LOVERS, it's been two years since we launched the DISCO era! Here's a little something to say a massive THANK YOU!" Kylie enthused in the caption, before mentioning her videographer, Sophie Muller.

MORE: Kylie Minogue stuns as she reunites with famous ex – fans go wild

SEE: Kylie Minogue dazzles in shimmery leopard print dress and matching thigh-high boots

Her fans celebrated the milestone moment alongside her, as one posted: "Omggggg the video everyone has been waiting for. This gorgeous track now has a visual life."

A second wrote: "Iconic album," while a third commented: "Wowza! This is a pleasure beautiful surprise! Thank you Kylie."

Kylie stunned with the daring outfit

A fourth follower added: "Thanks to you Kylie! You keep us giving all we want! You deserve the best of the best," and another simply said: "Beautiful," alongside a string of flame emojis.

LOOK: Kylie Minogue stuns in white feathered sequin dress to mark special occasion

WOW: Kylie Minogue looks so ethereal in striking dress – see photo

The Australian songstress recently had two major milestones to mark as not only did her wine start selling in the United States, but it was also the 35th anniversary of her first single, The Loco-Motion.

To mark the latter event, she reshared clips from the music video and from various times of her performing the hit.

The singer has a great taste in fashion

She also revealed some facts about the song, including that it was her first recording as an artist, and that it was number one on the charts in her home country for an astonishing seven weeks.

LOOK: Kylie Minogue grabs attention in show-stealing black dress

SEE: Kylie Minogue poses in thigh-high leather boots – and wow!

She concluded by saying: "So thank you for doing the Locomotion with me for 35 years."

As for the wine, she posted a photo where she looked ethereal in the feathery white mini-dress which bared her toned legs and arms as she nonchalantly posed with a bottle of her bubbly.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.