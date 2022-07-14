Kylie Minogue astounds in feathery mini-dress as she marks two major celebrations The Loco-Motion singer had some big news

Kylie Minogue has had two major pieces of news to celebrate this week as not only is her wine brand now available in the United States, but it was also the 35th anniversary of her hit single, The Loco-Motion.

The singer celebrated both pieces of news on her Instagram, and posted on her Instagram Stories about her wine. The gorgeous star knew how to make an announcement as she reshared a post from Southern Glazer's, which is distributing her brand across the States. The post gave a link to her wine brand, and Kylie simply responded: "Yes," to it on her Stories.

But we couldn't help but notice the slinky mini-dress that she was wearing in the photo that was shared, which suited her perfectly.

The Neighbours star looked ethereal in the feathery white number which bared her toned legs and arms as she nonchalantly posed with a bottle of her bubbly.

On her main feed, she shared her joy at her major anniversary, resharing clips from the music video and from various times of her performing the hit.

Kylie stunned in the flirty number

She also revealed some facts about the song, including that it was her first recording as an artist, and that it was number one on the charts in her home country for an astonishing seven weeks.

She concluded by saying: "So thank you for doing the Locomotion with me for 35 years."

Fans loved the amazing tribute, as one enthused: "It never gets old. Let's go!" and a second added: "So many memories."

A third shared: "How could anyone not love this woman?" while a fourth posted: "That's when I fell in love with you."

The singer marked an important anniversary

It's not just her old songs that Kylie is revisiting, as the star is returning to Neighbours, where she made her name, as the iconic Australian soap draws to an end.

Sharing two snaps from filming, Kylie captioned the post: "'Now we're back together' @neighbours," and it's fair to say her followers were loving it.

One person commented: "So glad you went back! It wouldn't have been a proper ending," while another person added: "This has made my day! Happy Monday!"

Charlene, Kylie's character, and Scott, who is played by Jason Donovan, are one of Neighbour's most famous couples, with millions tuning in to watch their iconic wedding in 1987.

