Kylie Minogue reveals 'tears' during Neighbours finale as she shares wedding photo The singer returned to the show where she made her name

As an actress, Kylie Minogue ended up creating one of TV's all-time most iconic couples with Scott and Charlene on soap Neighbours, which aired its final episode last month.

DISCOVER: Inside Kylie Minogue's lavish London residence where flats cost up to £111million

Reflecting on the emotions that were swirling around as the Australian soap opera came to an end, the singer shared a collage featuring some of Scott and Charlene's most well-known moments, including their wedding, which aired in 1987, and when it landed on British televisions, it attracted an audience of 19.6 million.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite in emotional trailer

Kylie's collage ended with an up-to-date photo of the couple, with the singer looking stunning in a pair of dungarees as Jason Donovan embraced her from behind.

MORE: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan arrive on Ramsay Street in emotional Neighbours finale trailer

WOW: Kylie Minogue turns heads in gorgeous diamond bodice

In a touching caption, she wrote: "Yep, there were tears! Congratulations to the @neighbours team for the heart-warming and celebratory finale. You'll be in my heart always!!!"

Fans got emotional over the post, as one said: "It was very special but you've left us wanting more Charlene!" and a second added: "Love you, thank you for bringing Charlene back one final time."

A third shared: "It was heartwarming and beautiful, thank you so much Kylie and Jason," while a fourth posted: "I had goosebumps when I saw your little green car turn the corner. Love you forever."

Kylie shared this stunning photo collage

And in a lengthier comment, one follower penned: "It was an epic episode great having you, Jason, Guy etc. back. I was transported back to being 16 watching Neighbours loved the overalls and curly hair, want lots of spin offs, Mike & Jane together, you & Jason go visit them every now and again, well I can dream and try [to] manifest."

Although her memorable character got to walk up the aisle, Kylie herself isn't certain whether she'll ever be doing the same.

SEE: Kylie Minogue astounds in feathery mini-dress as she marks two major celebrations

MORE: Kylie Minogue stuns as she reunites with famous ex – fans go wild

But she has thought about her big day and during an interview on This Morning, she said: "I don't think I'll be taking inspiration from Charlene's wedding dress. It was very of the time and we all have a big laugh about it now."

She added: "The Gypsophilia, in Australia, we say the Gyp, I don't mind that in a weird way. If it was done properly, maybe that."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.