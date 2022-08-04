Alex Scott always looks like a show-stopper, and she amazed her fans on Thursday when she debuted her latest stunning look.

The Football Focus presenter looked sensational in a daring black crop top that highlighted her toned physique, and she paired it with a brown overcoat that featured a geometric pattern and a pair of black trousers. However, in a separate photo she found a pair of trousers that featured the same simple pattern as her coat. She had also swapped her boots for a pair of strappy heels.

WATCH: Alex Scott looks incredible in bodycon checkerboard dress

Alex kept her accessories simple, opting just for a necklace, and she had her hair styled into a ponytail.

The post also featured an empowering quote that Alex said after the Lionesses won the Women's Euros on Sunday, triumphing over Germany 2-1.

It read: "In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women's game for these Euros. So many people said no. I hope you're looking at yourselves right now because you weren't brave enough."

As for the caption of her post, she wrote: "Stepping into a new season with #footballfocus feeling on top of the world. See you Saturday 12pm BBC One."

Alex looked so good in the striking outfit

Fans were left awestruck over the photos, as one enthused: "Hot as always," and another added: "Dress sense is wow."

A third complimented: "You and Wrighty have been platinum pundit legends once again," while a fourth said: "YES ALEX!!! LOVE all you do for football!!"

Earlier in the week, the former Arsenal striker and Lioness took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest presenting stint, enchanting in a vampy black mini dress adorned with blooming red roses.

Complete with a scooped neckline, elegant cropped sleeves and silhouette-hugging bodice, Alex's gothic ensemble looked incredible on her toned physique.

We love Alex's style!

The One Show presenter rocked a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana look, slipping into statement black sandals with embellished gold 'D&G' heels and accessorising with glittering studs emblazoned with the iconic logo.

"A bit of fashion & a bit of sport," Alex captioned her playful post, posing up a storm in the series of photos shared with her 1.8million Instagram followers.

"I loved your 'red rose' dress! So gorgeous and fitting for the occasion!" commented one fan, as another penned: "Loved the 'red roses' dress, on point and clearly v lucky. Hope to see it again at the world cup next year."

