Alex Scott turns heads in daring flirty top ahead of Women’s Euros final The Football Focus presenter is preparing for the final of the Women's Euros

Alex Scott knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved that when she made an appearance at the Heineken Greener Bar.

The sports star looked sensational as she rocked a silky blue unbuttoned top. Underneath, she styled out a black crop top, and she paired the look with blue trousers that featured neon neon stripes and a pair of black boots. As for accessories, she rocked a small necklace and hoop earrings, alongside some sunglasses.

Alex got stuck in the event as she appeared on a panel, and even acted out her best pub landlord skills as she pulled some pints for thirsty punters.

She posted: "New business adventure Last slide.. how I feel right now.

"It was an honour hosting the opening party at the @Heineken Greener Bar @trumanbrewery last night! What a way to kick off the @WEURO2022 Finals weekend #CheersToAllFans #WEURO2022 #AD."

The final slide she shared saw her back at home, in front of a full bookcase, as she flashed a peace sign with her nails painted a stylish black.

Alex rocked the daring outfit for her appearance

Her fans joked around with her, as one jested: "Scott's sports bar here we come," and a second teased: "New Business Alex? Luxury mobile toilet hire?"

But others were enchanted by her beauty, as one enthused: "This woman," another added: "Stunning," and a third commented: "Perfection."

Alex has been fronting coverage for the Women's Euros, and she has consistently wowed with the amazing looks she's worn.

Alex was knackered after a busy day

Last week, she stunned in a gorgeous red frock that hugged her curves perfectly as she showed her excitement for England progressing to the semi-final.

Her chic look featured a plunging neckline, and she finished it of with a pair of silver heels.

Alex shared several photos from the match, including her celebrations and that of the English team. She also found some fans of hers, one of whom was wearing a red top bearing her name.

In the caption, she wrote: "What a night in Brighton!! Slide two sums it all up!! Road trip to Sheffield anyone for the @lionesses semifinal Tuesday?!! Bring it on!!!"

