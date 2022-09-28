Gwen Stefani amazes fans in Barbie-pink mini-dress

Gwen Stefani always has incredible outfits, and she showed off her flawless sense of style while judging on The Voice.

READ: Meet The Voice US stars' families: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and more

The former No Doubt frontwoman styled out a stunning Barbie-pink mini-dress and it was embellished with plenty of dazzling gems as she strutted out. The star shared a fabulous clip of herself as she entered the stage, showing off more of her outfit, including a pair of pink tights that stretched all the way up her endless legs, and were finished off with a pair of platform heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani rocks leather trousers for romantic tribute

The judge looked all the better with a dazzling face of make-up and her hair tied up in a bun.

READ: Gwen Stefani confesses she was nervous to reunite with Blake Shelton on The Voice​

MORE: Fans are left on the edge of their seats as Camilla Cabello blocks Gwen Stefani on The Voice​​​​​​

The clip also showed off more of her recent life, including a romantic moment with husband Blake Shelton and her touring.

In her caption, she playfully teased: "Life has been pretty busy," and added some sparkle emojis.

Gwen looked fab in her look!

Her fans were blown away, as one commented: "Ugggh you're the BEST!" while a second commented: "You and Blake are the best thing ever!"

A third shared: "Love this lady so very much!!! Sexy & classy!!! Beautiful!!!" and a fourth questioned: "How do you stay so flawless?"

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals exciting news about his tour: 'Here we go'

MORE: Gwen Stefani celebrates her mini-me niece's birthday with Sweet 16 tribute

The star has showcased an array of different styles in her time and earlier this month she threw it back to a fan favorite. The Voice judge looked so different in a sweet photo she reposted from her sister-in-law, Jenny Stefani.

In the image, Gwen was the one giving her brother's wife a makeover, rather than the other way round.

The singer is incredibly glamorous

Gwen rocked a curly bob and thick-rimmed glasses, and was concentrating very hard as she did Jenny's makeup. The mom-of-three added it to her Instagram stories and Jenny's post appeared on her feed.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares divisive sneak peek of The Voice

WOW: Gwen Stefani wows in cropped corset and chains as she graces the cover of Vogue

She wrote: "Lucky me glam session! #throwbackthursday #magicinthemakeup #letsplaydressup," and fans loved it.

One commented: "Okay but this is such a great look on Gwen. I love this style. And such a cute photo!! Wholesome moment," and, "I didn't realize this was Gwen," while a third said: "You look so alike."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.