﻿

Gwen Stefani amazes fans in Barbie-pink mini-dress

The Voice judge looked amazing

Gwen Stefani always has incredible outfits, and she showed off her flawless sense of style while judging on The Voice.

The former No Doubt frontwoman styled out a stunning Barbie-pink mini-dress and it was embellished with plenty of dazzling gems as she strutted out. The star shared a fabulous clip of herself as she entered the stage, showing off more of her outfit, including a pair of pink tights that stretched all the way up her endless legs, and were finished off with a pair of platform heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani rocks leather trousers for romantic tribute

The judge looked all the better with a dazzling face of make-up and her hair tied up in a bun.

The clip also showed off more of her recent life, including a romantic moment with husband Blake Shelton and her touring.

In her caption, she playfully teased: "Life has been pretty busy," and added some sparkle emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Gwen looked fab in her look!

Her fans were blown away, as one commented: "Ugggh you're the BEST!" while a second commented: "You and Blake are the best thing ever!"

A third shared: "Love this lady so very much!!! Sexy & classy!!! Beautiful!!!" and a fourth questioned: "How do you stay so flawless?"

The star has showcased an array of different styles in her time and earlier this month she threw it back to a fan favorite. The Voice judge looked so different in a sweet photo she reposted from her sister-in-law, Jenny Stefani.

In the image, Gwen was the one giving her brother's wife a makeover, rather than the other way round.

The singer is incredibly glamorous

Gwen rocked a curly bob and thick-rimmed glasses, and was concentrating very hard as she did Jenny's makeup. The mom-of-three added it to her Instagram stories and Jenny's post appeared on her feed.

She wrote: "Lucky me glam session! #throwbackthursday #magicinthemakeup #letsplaydressup," and fans loved it.

One commented: "Okay but this is such a great look on Gwen. I love this style. And such a cute photo!! Wholesome moment," and, "I didn't realize this was Gwen," while a third said: "You look so alike."

