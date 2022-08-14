Helen Flanagan wows in ab-baring crop top and shorts for family day out The former Coronation Street star looks stunning

Helen Flanagan is one of the most stylish people on Instagram, as she proved once again in a new photo taken as she enjoyed a fun family day out.

The glamorous mum-of-three posed as she cuddled her daughters Matilda, seven, and Delilah, four, and leaned against a tree.

Helen was dressed for the heatwave in a pair of black shorts and a matching sleeveless cropped top with a white print that showcased her toned stomach.

She teamed the look with sunglasses and wore minimal make-up and her long blonde hair tied back. "Beautiful day at Bolton Abbey," she captioned the snap, adding butterfly and star emojis.

A few days ago, Helen shared that she was thinking ahead to a special family milestone that will take place next month.

The star revealed that her youngest daughter will be going to school for the first time alongside her big sister, posting a photo of herself and her daughters, with the youngsters in their matching school uniform dresses, and Helen in a stunning mini-dress.

Helen shared the gorgeous photo to Instagram

In the caption, she wrote: "We're getting ready early for Back To School, I can't believe it's Delilah's first year at school bless her she's so excited and thanks to @deichmann_uk's Buy One Get One Half Price offer, I have been able to sort out both Delilah and Matilda's school shoes and I even managed to treat myself too!

"Deichmann have lots of brands available including Clarks, Fila, Nike as well as own brand like Matilda & Delilah's at affordable prices!"

The actress always looks stunning

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one commented: "Little Delilah can't believe she'll start school soon!" and a second said: "Such poppets. But enjoy August first!"

A third simply posted: "So cute," while a fourth agreed with Helen as they shared: "Love Deichmann's shoes. They last ages and are fab prices too. Girls look so grown up."

