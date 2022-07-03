Helen Flanagan causes a stir in sporty scuba bikini - and we can't get over her abs The former Corrie actress shared a throwback from her recent holiday

Helen Flanagan, 31, never fails to inspire our summer wardrobe with her enviable bikini collection.

The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback from her recent Italian holiday on a Primark brand trip, working the camera in a chic sporty bikini in a summery pink hue.

The mother-of-three was glowing as she soaked up the Mediterranean sunshine, rocking a slick-backed bun and natural make-up look as she reclined on a large wicker poolside lounger.

"Throwback to being in the Italian sunshine," Helen captioned her photo, which amassed thousands of likes in a matter of minutes.

Helen shared a sunkissed snap from her Italian holiday

Fans were quick to react to the star's sunkissed snaps, rushing to the comments to share their love for her glowy holiday photos and affordable Primark bikini.

"You are so naturally stunning!" commented one fan, while another wrote: "Beautiful as always."

"So stunning Helen X," added a third fan, while others flooded the comments section with a flurry of flame emojis.

It's not the first time Helen has dazzled fans with her enviably lean bikini body, displaying her epic abs and gym-honed silhouette.

The actress often takes to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside her family holidays with fiancé Scott Sinclair and their three children, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie - and her abs are often a talking point amongst fans.

Helen stunned fans in a series of Primark bikinis

Her fans were blown away by her beach babe appearance in a recent bikini photo, with one responding: "WOW! Look at you!" A second said: "Looking amazing! You have lovely style in clothes too btw."

A third added: "You are stunning and look amazing after three children."

The down-to-earth star has previously revealed her exercise goals, saying: "Trying to build my fitness up since having a Charlie. "My goals are: to be stronger, to be more fit in general, my tummy muscles stick out a bit after having Charlie so be good to have them brought back in, to not have a bum like a pancake."

