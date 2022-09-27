Kylie Minogue is a vision in striking denim mini-dress The Spinning Around songstress does the best throwbacks

Kylie Minogue has always been incredibly glamorous, and the singer proved that on Tuesday with one dating throwback.

As she continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her sixth studio album, Impossible Princess, she revealed that the music video for Some Kind of Bliss had been re-released in HD, meaning that her incredible outfits looked even better than ever! The main costume was a daring denim mini-dress that zipped up at the back and highlighted her gorgeous figure.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue wows in leg-split dress for incredible performance

But that wasn't her only knockout outfit, as she also posed sultrily in a black dress while sitting in a car used in the video. She also modelled a slinky white top and necklace in other shots.

In her caption, Kylie enthused: "Some Kind of Bliss now in HD! Watch now through the link in my bio."

Fans were left incredibly excited following the announcement, as one commented: "You're such a damn icon," while a second posted: "This song would've ROCKED the Golden tour!"

A third noted: "Red haired Kylie era was a vibe," while a fourth shared: "Forever a favourite," and a fifth added: "Sounds so fresh today!!! And you look absolutely stunning."

Kylie nailed every look!

Kylie has recently been leaving fans reeling as she marks various pieces of good news, including a special upcoming concert.

The All the Lovers songstress took to Instagram to celebrate that World Pride would be heading to the southern hemisphere, where she hails from, for the first time.

The superstar also confirmed that she would performing at the event's opening night, which will be held in Sydney on 24 February 2023.

Kylie always stuns with her outfits

The announcement featured an image of Kylie styling out a silver wrap dress that exposed one of her bare shoulders.

In the caption, she enthused: "LOVERS! For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere.

"YES! I'm so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can't wait to see you there!"

Fans flocked to the post to share their excitement including Kylie's sister, Dannii, who commented: "Whooooooooo yeah," and Drag Race star Courtney Act who added: "Woot!!! Can't wait for a night like this!!!"

