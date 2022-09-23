Kylie Minogue drives fans wild as she confirms special performance The Get Outta My Way singer is an LGBTQ+ icon

Kylie Minogue has forged one successful career and is always happy to give her fans what they want, and her latest announcement might just be that.

The All the Lovers songstress took to Instagram to celebrate that World Pride would be heading to the southern hemisphere, where she hails from, for the first time. The superstar also confirmed that she would performing at the event's opening night, which will be held in Sydney on 24 February 2023.

The announcement featured an image of Kylie styling out a silver wrap dress that exposed one of her bare shoulders.

In the caption, she enthused: "LOVERS! For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere.

"YES! I'm so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can't wait to see you there!"

Fans flocked to the post to share their excitement including Kylie's sister, Dannii, who commented: "Whooooooooo yeah," and Drag Race star Courtney Act who added: "Woot!!! Can't wait for a night like this!!!"

Kylie shared the exciting news on Friday

A third posted: "What a birthday present," while a fourth shared: "Super news!" and a fifth penned: "This is going to be MAGIC!"

WorldPride is generally the biggest Pride event of the year, and has been held bi-annually since 2017 and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community on an international level with parades, festivals and cultural events.

Previous host cities have been Rome, London, New York City and most recently in Copenhagen.

Kylie has had plenty of good news for September and earlier this month she marked the 25th anniversary of her hit album Impossible Princess, and to do so she shared three clips from music videos shot for the album.

Kylie has a significant LGBTQ+ fanbase

In one, she danced in a sultry tricolour mini-dress that featured shades of red, pink and orange, as well as a red-hot outfit. She also styled out a sparkly blue mini-dress, a dazzling crop top and a striking pink outfit that made her look ethereal.

In her caption, she shared: "LOVERS, we're celebrating TWENTY FIVE years of Impossible Princess by releasing it on vinyl for the first time!

"THANK YOU to everyone who's pre-ordered already. Vinyls will be released on 21 October, pre-order link in my bio (and more picture discs will be available soooon….)."

Fans were just as excited, as one enthused: "Greatest of moments. Brilliant album. Grateful I got to be a part of this time," while a second shared: "Thank you, thank you, thank you! Kylie."

A third added: "All formats ordered - this is what we have been waiting forever for - justice for Impossible Princess," while a fourth commented: "LOOOOVE IT. What an outstanding piece of Work. Thank you @kylieminogue @mrsteveanderson."

