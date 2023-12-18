Rebel Wilson stuns in a plunging neon orange swimsuit in photo from romantic island vacation

Rebel Wilson is soaking up some sun, and how! The Australian star is enjoying the warm weather and water in Fiji over the holidays with her fiancée Ramona Agruma and their baby daughter Royce, who recently turned one.

The 43-year-old actress and director shared snippets on Instagram of her beautiful, sunny vacation at the COMO Laucala Island luxury resort.

Her latest post wowed fans, as she posed for a snapshot in a bright neon orange swimsuit with a plunging zip-up neckline. Rebel wrapped a towel around her waist as she held a coconut, with her wet hair accented by her gold-tinted sunglasses.

"Find me in Fiji," the star, who is an ambassador for Fiji Tourism, captioned her snap, and immediately received a barrage of heart and flame emojis, including a set from Paris Hilton.

A fan commented: "I gasped. Girl you've transformed yourself," and another said: "Pass the drink over here! Merry Christmas! You look amazing!" with a third gushing: "That color on your skin tone works like a miracle, you're beautiful but that color is amazing." A fourth also added: "You look BEGUILING."

On her Stories, Rebel shared snapshots of herself strolling on her beach with her fiancée sunbathing in a blue and white string bikini. She then posted a dynamite shot of herself riding the waves in a jet ski.

"Jet ski Fiji! I [heart emoji] coming to Fiji so so much!" she gushed, with Nicole Scherzinger quickly responding: "Omg I want to be there!!!!! I'm on my way!!! From the stage!" and Ramona dropping a few heart emojis herself.

Back in 2021, the Senior Year star was announced as an ambassador for Tourism Fiji's "Open to Happiness" campaign, which promoted the opening of the islands once again to tourists after the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Rebel relived happy memories of visiting the islands as a child when she spoke with Tourism Fiji. "When someone asks you whether you want to visit Fiji – there is really only one answer isn’t there? It's one of the most beautiful places in the world." Watch a bit of her campaign below...

She continued: "I had the best time filming this campaign, there really is nothing like the white sand and clear waters of Fiji. It is truly breathtaking.

"But even more than the landscape, I love Fiji the most for its people. Everyone greets you with a smile and a 'bula', the warmth and hospitality of everyone I met is something I will always remember. Fiji truly is open for happiness."

Rebel stayed at the stunning COMO Laucala luxury resort, which is priced on average at $5600 a night, in which visitors can stay at a private villa that provides breathtaking views of the water and uninhibited access to the beach.

Boasting access to private marine vessels, private tennis and golf courts, horse riding stables, and wellness facilities like spas and a lagoon, and located in the Cakaudrove province, the resort describes itself as "an extraordinary natural paradise in Fiji – one of the world's largest private island resorts, with just 25 villas.

"It recalibrates the idea of luxury. It does this by opening up what is becoming increasingly rare: time and space, on your terms."

