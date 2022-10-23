Hailey Bieber enchants in daring lace lingerie - and woah The model looked effortlessly elegant as always

Hailey Bieber enamored fans with her ethereal beauty on Saturday night, sharing a series of risqué lingerie photos with her 48.9million Instagram followers.

Captioning her post "October fun," with a ghost emoji, the 25-year-old model flirted with the camera in an effortlessly elegant silk slip adorned with a Gothic lace hem. Complete with delicate straps, statement back detailing, and a thigh-skimming micro skirt, Hailey's nightwear was perfectly paired with sheer lace-trim stockings.

Slicking her honey-hued hair into a sleek half-up, half-down look, the wife of Justin Bieber elevated her eveningwear with a pair of silver diamond encrusted hoop earrings as several strings of pearls adorned her neck.

The star, who recently launched her own makeup line Rhode, sported an illuminating beauty glow with subtle smokey eyes, creamy contour, and mocha-colored lipstick.

Hailey dazzled in the silky lace set

Fans were floored at the model's jaw-dropping look, rushing to comment on her Instagram post. "Slayed," quipped a fan, while TikTok star Addison Rae penned: "SO HOT".

Another fan wrote: "One of my favorite hairstyles on you! wow wow wow."

The model posed with friend Justine Skye

Hailey's Goth core aesthetic comes just after the star broke the Internet after posing for the first time in public with her husband's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Making a case for female friendship, the star's posing together was dubbed the biggest plot twist the Bieber love triangle has seen in years.

"Plot twist"

Actress Tommy Dorfman joked: "Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody's skin clearing from this pic," as others commented: "This post will go down in history," and: "We are witnessing history everyone," as well as: "World peace has been found," plus another fan commented: "The world is healing."

As ever, we've been lusting over Hailey's enviable wardrobe of late. Earlier this week, the model stepped out in a short dusky rose-hued unitard, complete with a Barbie-pink jumper.

The makeup mogul teamed her look with white trainers and socks (simultaneously referencing her self-confessed style icon Princess Diana) and her now trademark Balenciaga oval sunnies for a look polished to perfection.

