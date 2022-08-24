Jenna Bush Hager stuns in swimwear in beach photos with twin sister Barbara The Today star enjoyed a family day out

Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a trip to the beach with her children and her twin sister Barbara Bush on Tuesday.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie sparks emotional response from Jenna Bush Hager with unexpected baby video

The Today star took to the waves for a spot of surfing and looked incredible as she posed for a photo in a figure-hugging wetsuit alongside her daughters Mila and Poppy and Barbara, who also showed off her slim physique in a matching all-in-one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager opens up about body image

Jenna documented the day on her Instagram Stories and posted several impressive photos of herself and her daughters riding mini waves close to the shore.

While Jenna remained in her wetsuit, Barbara pulled hers down after a dip in the sea to reveal she was wearing a daring swimsuit underneath that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs across her waist.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager lists $5.4m New York home ahead of big family move

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush discuss motherhood & growing up in The White House

The sisters shared a tender moment in another photo Jenna shared, with both swapping out their wet swimwear for comfy sweaters and shorts as they watched the sunset on the beach.

Jenna & Barbara enjoyed surfing

Jenna and Barbara are extremely close and even wrote a book together in lockdown titled The Superpower Sisterhood.

Speaking about their bond to HELLO! earlier this year, Barbara said: "Jen and I are so lucky that we have a twin because we've had a partner in every step of our life and there were no scary days when we were little because we always had someone."

Barbara looked gorgeous

Meanwhile, Jenna's beach day couldn't have come at a better time as the TV host is adding more to her busy schedule after revealing she will executive produce an upcoming project.

Taking to the Instagram feed of her popular book club, Read with Jenna, she posted an article detailing the news.

Jenna and Barbara are very close

Her caption read: "Big news in #ReadwithJenna Land! The Many Daughters of Afong Moy is headed to the screen!

"Jenna will executive produce the project along with Ben Spector, who is president of film and television at the banner. Author @jamieford will serve as a consultant. So excited for this and glad you're all along for the ride."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.