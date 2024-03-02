Salma Hayek wows in plunge dress for incredible throwback with BFF Penelope Cruz

Salma Hayek delighted fans by sharing a gorgeous throwback photo from 2005 of herself and her Hollywood bestie Penelope Cruz on Friday.

The Magic Mike actress, 57, was a vision in a pink maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline and a cinched waist. Salma wore her hair in natural-looking curls, accessorizing with a selection of silver jewelry to complete the glam look.

Penelope, 49, looked equally as elegant wearing a strapless lilac gown with delicate ruffled detailing. The pair posed on either side of Penlope's husband, Skyfall actor Javier Bardem.

Taking to Instagram to share the celebratory post, Salma captioned the photo in Spanish, which translated to: "Happy Birthday beautiful old man, we adore you Javier!"

© Getty Salma and Penelope have been friends for two decades

Salma and Penelope have a close friendship that has spanned over two decades, with the duo first meeting when they started in the action comedy movie Bandits back in 2006.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Penelope previously revealed that the actress's bond began when Salma picked Penelope up from the airport before the Bandits filming began.

© Getty Salma and Javier were already close friends before starring in The Roads Not Taken together in 2020

Penelope told Ellen: "She picked me up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely.'

"So she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters."

Salma and Penelope have maintained their bond ever since, and Salma also has a close friendship with Penelope's husband Javier, who she acted alongside in the 2020 movie The Roads Not Taken.

© Getty The Spanish actors share two children

It wasn't long after Salma and Penelope met that Penelope began dating Javier. While the Hollywood couple first met while filming for the 1992 drama film, Jamón Jamón, when Penelope was just 16, they didn't get together until they reunited 16 years later on the set of the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

After a private engagement in October 2009, the couple tied the knot in the Bahamas the following summer. The wedding was a small ceremony with only family members, and it was held at a friend's house.

The couple share two children, Leo, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Luna.