Hoda Kotb wows in leather dress with a twist during red carpet event

Hoda Kotb opted for a daring new look on Thursday when she rocked a figure-hugging leather dress to show her support for an important cause.

The Today star looked gorgeous in her sleeveless, skin-tight ensemble which featured a maxi length, a cut-out across her shoulder, and a bodycon fit that highlighted her trim figure as she posed for photos on the red carpet for Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation's 26th Annual Dinner in New York City.

Hoda let her dress do all the talking by keeping her accessories minimal and added height to her frame with a pair of strappy black heels as she played host for the evening's event.

Sharing her pride over the foundation – which works to motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and 'Turn 2' healthy lifestyles – Hoda posted several photos from the event alongside an emotional message on Instagram.

"@jeterturn2 is an incredible organization run by the dynamic brother sister duo-- @derekjeter and @sjeter2. But it is truly a family affair. I love emceeing this event because it reminds me of all of the goodness out there. What an honor xo," she wrote.

Her followers rushed to compliment her on her stunning appearance, with many also praising the former baseball player's organization.

Hoda stunned in her leather dress

"Hoda, you look just beautiful! You're radiant," replied one. A second said: "Amazing organization! Beautiful family. You look beautiful."

A third added: "Hoda you look amazing! Love that outfit," and a fourth wrote: "Great photos and a terrific organization."

Hoda's appearance at the emotional event comes after she shared a powerful message about mental health.

Hoda was honored to attend the Turn 2 event

Earlier this month, the news anchor shared a quote from Steven Bartlett, which read: "If you want to feed a problem, keep thinking about it. If you want to starve a problem, take action. Most of the harm starts in your mind, with you and your thoughts. Most of the solutions start with a decision, courage and action."

Alongside the quote, Hoda wrote: "I like this. 'Thinking' doesn't always solve problems, action does. Happy Thursday!"

