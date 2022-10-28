Amanda Seyfried dazzles in metallic mini skirt and knee-high boots The silver screen sweetheart looked ultra-preppy in the ensemble

Amanda Seyfried just drastically improved our days with a much-needed dose of sartorial serotonin. The Mamma Mia star shared the sweetest throwback photo from her days on set alongside Lily James, where the cast of the second ABBA-inspired film dazzled in their metallic seventies attire.

Amanda, 36, channelled rock chick supremo energy in a metallic lilac flippy mini skirt which she paired with some gleaming gold knee-high boots and a radiant violet V-neck top. Lily posed beside her looking dreamy in an oversized white T-shirt with a fun graphic print and signature white heeled ABBA boots.

In the image, the mother-of-two wore her golden hair down loose in perfectly curled waves, which were reminiscent of a quintessential seventies shag 'do. She sported a camera-ready makeup look which highlighted her naturally pretty features.

Taking centre stage was Amanda's costume necklace – a pendant with a large 'S' for her character Sophie, the protagonist of the film franchise.

Amanda was a true dancing queen in her metallic outfit

Amanda took to social media to share the heart-warming images with doting fans online. She captured the post: "On this day #2017," adding a host of disco-themed emojis to the mix.

As expected, Mamma Mia fans gushed over the picture and marvelled at the star's winning costume. "Best rock chicks," one user said with a red love heart emoji, while another commented: "We need Mamma Mia 3 ASAP." A third added: "Love these films so much," and a fourth comedically penned: "First film was a cultural reset."

The star never fails to shine in a radiant look

Amanda's throwback snap comes hot on the heels of her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, during which she spoke about her family and splitting her time between New York City and her farm upstate.

The Mean Girls actress is a devoted mother to Thomas, two, and Nina, five, who she shares with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

