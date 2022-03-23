Amanda Seyfried dazzles in lacy red dress as she promotes her hit series The Drop Out The star looked impossibly elegant

As she continues to shock fans with her jaw-dropping performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Drop Out mini series, Amanda Seyfried is also dazzling fans with stunning look after look as she promotes the incredible biopic.

Her latest look comes as she attended an event to discuss the hit show at New York City's 92nd Street Y.

Also in attendance were her co-stars Sam Waterson of Law and Order fame, and William H. Macy.

WATCH: The trailer for The Drop Out

For the event, the star looked statuesque in a columnal look consisting of a lacy red long-sleeve shirt with scalloped hem and a matching full-length skirt. She styled the breathtaking outfit with a pair of pointy Louboutin black stilettos with a criss-cross buckle.

As the show's finale approaches, fans can't get over the star's uncanny portrayal of the convicted Theranos con-artist, who faces up to twenty years in federal prison after being indicted with Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, following her trial, which ended in January 2022.

"The Drop Out is only worth watching because Amanda Seyfried is incredible," one fan tweeted, dissing the notorious fraud she plays. Another fan wrote: "Amanda Seyfried will never be wrong a day in her life. Loving The Drop Out so far and I'm only 10 mins in. Got Elizabeth's bizarre deep voice and everything."

The fabulous look

The series is based on an ABC News podcast of the same name by Liz Meriwether and Rebecca Jarvis, who joined Amanda at the event. Their podcast is based on John Carreyrou's reporting of the rise and fall of the Stanford graduate and subsequent book, Bad Blood.

The Drop Out airs its next thrilling episode, Iron Sisters, on 24 March.

The cast and creators of The Drop Out

The series has a total of eight episodes, with its penultimate one, Heroes, airing 31 March and its highly anticipated finale, Lizzy, the following week.

Amanda will continue to wow fans with more looks and performances as she goes on to work on yet another mini-series, The Crowded Room, starring alongside Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum.

