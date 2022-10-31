Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in knee-high leather boots for this special reason The actress looked flawless

Tracee Ellis Ross debuted a striking sunshine yellow look on Sunday evening in honour of her birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress shared a carousel of stunning snaps giving centre stage to her sheer yellow dress complete with a thigh-high split, a long asymmetrical train, and a ruched waist.

Tracee teamed her daring number with a black bodysuit and knee-high leather boots.

As for accessories, The High Note star elevated her look with some futuristic black sunglasses and a pair of statement drop earrings.

She styled her hair in a chic bubble braid and opted for a touch of sultry makeup comprising smokey brown eyeshadow, strong brows, mauve lipstick and a pop of pink blush.

The actress looked ultra-glam

In the caption, Tracee penned: "BIRTHDAY LOOK no.1".

Impressed by her glamorous appearance, the star's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Tracee. You are LOVED," whilst a second noted: "Can it get more fab? Happy, happy birthday".

"50 looks good on you," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Absolutely stunning… Happiest of birthdays queen!".

Tracee posed up a storm

Tracee's social media post comes after she hosted a celebratory birthday dinner over the weekend. Among the high-profile guests was Kim Kardashian who turned up to the festivities in full Halloween attire, despite the dinner not having any theme.

Unaware of the dress code, Kim, 42, made a bold entrance in a full-body Mystique costume from the X-Men series. Embracing Halloween, the reality TV star slipped into a figure-hugging blue latex catsuit which she teamed with an auburn wig, yellow eye contacts and a pair of towering blue heels.

Kim shared her outfit blunder online

Poking fun at herself, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a hilarious selfie along with the caption: "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!"

She continued: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."

