Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in sequined feathered dress after Black-ish series finale The TV star marked the end of an era

Tracee Ellis Ross took to social media to show off her latest in a long line of stellar fashions, with the latest look leaving fans absolutely dazzled.

The actress shared pictures on Instagram of herself in a blinding sequined dress featuring a feathered trim in blue and lime green along the sleeves and chest.

It even left her back bare as she showed off in several of her photographs, posing in the sunshine as it bounced off her dress. She topped it off with canary yellow stilettos.

"To all the men I've loved before," she teased in her caption, with many of her friends and fans quickly flocking to the comments section to rave over her look.

"Oop okay captionnn," her Black-ish co-star Marsai Martin commented, with another one of her friends writing: "Gorge!" Leslie Jordan also said: "I ain't one of the men you've loved before, but I love this look. My favorite yet. Va va voom!"

Tracee posed up a storm in a sequined feathered dress

A fan mused: "It gives. It has given. It gave. It will give," with another commenting: "PHOTO # 3 TOOK ME OUTTTT," and a third adding: "What a gorgeous, fun dress! Loving the shoes as well."

The star recently marked an emotional end to her long-running ABC series, racking up awards and acclaim over its ground-breaking eight-season run.

She even shared a compilation of behind-the-scenes moments with her fellow cast members on Instagram, with an emotional caption reading: "If you thought @blackishabc was funny, the moments between takes gave the show a real run for its money!

"We had so much fun at work. Here's just a few of the fun moments we had. They say the family that plays together, stays together.

The actress shared behind-the-scenes moments from the show

"And even though these incredible humans were just my tv family, I think that means we're forever. Watch the last ever episode of #blackish TONIGHT at a special time: 9pm/8c. Come see how the ride ends," she concluded with a crying emoji.



