Tracee Ellis Ross makes exciting debut donning spectacular fitted gown Almost as if it were made for her!

Tracee Ellis Ross sure knows how to shine bright! The star ushered in summer – and celebrated in a big way – donning the perfect bright yellow form-fitting gown.

The actress officially launched her much-loved hair care brand Pattern Beauty in the UK, and she knew just how to bring some sunshine to the rainy city upon her arrival in London.

She took fans behind-the-scenes on her Instagram Stories as she prepared for the event, and truly left them in awe with both her outfit and beauty look.

For the brand's UK debut, she opted for a Comg Tri Fall/Winter 2022 Ready to Wear look. The yellow silk dress perfectly accentuated her waist with its expertly tailored columnal silhouette, and featured a plunging neckline with sharp lapels on each side and long sleeves.

Fans did not hesitate to inundate her comments section with compliments, declaring her queen of the color yellow, writing: "Tracee created yellow," and: "How can we get it down on paper that nobody else can wear yellow?!!" as well as: "What a beautiful color on you."

She seamlessly paired the look with matching yellow pumps and thick gold hoops. Fabulous as the dress might be however, her hair steals the show, thanks to her very own brand.

Tracee truly looked chic as ever

Tracee's hair was impressively styled into a slicked back look which culminated with a series of braids turned into a bun and two stiff hoops around it.

The Black-ish lead took to her Instagram stories to detail the styling and braiding process, and later the undoing of the hair as well as she prepared to style it in a whole different look, and she joked: "The release of the hair is just as glorious."

Her hair look is as iconic as it gets

She is in good company – and well accommodated – and shared how her brother, Evan Ross, had tagged along on the momentous trip.

Taking once again to Instagram Stories for yet another behind-the-scenes glimpse, she revealed she is staying at the lavish Dorchester hotel in London, which she called "second to none" after they delivered her some chocolates congratulating her for the launch.

