Kristen Bell glimmers in exquisite $3.5k designer gown and heels The star has many designer pieces under her belt

Kristen Bell has had plenty of practice when it comes to red-carpet dressing. The star ticked off another appearance under the limelight on Thursday evening, when she stepped out to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's The People We Hate At The Wedding at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the exciting event, Kristen wore an exquisite gown by Erdem which boasted a sequin-clad exterior, short sleeves, a slit hemline, a raised neckline and cornflower blue blooms that sprawled across the midnight blue colored backdrop of the number.

Coined the 'Emilie Embellished Sequined Crepe Midi Dress,' the designer piece was a luxurious option for the actress, retailing at a grand $3,525.

Kristen elevated her look by slipping into some classic black heels while showcasing her blonde locks slicked back into a timeless low bun. A natural yet radiant beauty blend highlights her pretty, distinctive features as she smiled for the flashing cameras.

Kristen Bell opted for an Erdem number

The star is among an array of celebrities who love the designer brand which is renowned for its feminine use of florals and opulent designs. The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emma Watson and Alexa Chung have all been spotted in Erdem pieces across the years – and we are here for it.

The star stunned in the sequin-clad garment

The actress is known for her effervescent demeanor and lightheartedness – yet her style has recently taken a turn to the dark side. The actress attended the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles and looked beautiful in a black number for the occasion.

Kristen stepped out in LA for the glittering occasion

For the uplifting event, the 42-year-old slipped on an ebony-hued frock featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a rounded neckline, frayed hems, a high waistline and an asymmetrically cut skirt. A carefully curated cluster of silver drop chain earrings infused her sleek, moody look with a touch of decadent sparkle

