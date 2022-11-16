Elsa Hosk floors fans in mini dress with incredible dual function The model has created her own luxury clothing line

Not only is Elsa Hosk's wardrobe a visual treat – but it is also highly functional. The former Victoria's Secret angel has created her own clothing line which is saturated with impossibly cool designs - and her latest sartorial creation is surprisingly multi-purpose.

LOOK: Elsa Hosk is the ultimate It-girl in flared trousers and bomber jacket

The mother-of-one went back to black as she stepped out in an ebony-coloured mini dress featuring a shirt silhouette, a sharp, oversized collar, silver zip hardware, contemporary Gabardine fabric, front flap pockets and parachute tassels – incorporating a gorpcore element into her sleek look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria’s Secret launches new campaign with history-making Down Syndrome model

The dress, designed by the model herself, also doubles as a jacket for the cooler months approaching. Versatile and chic? Sign us up.

WOW: Elsa Hosk electrifies in iconic tropical dress – do you recognise it?

Elsa completed her Matrix-inspired aesthetic by slipping on some knee-high boots boasting patent toes and shielding her face from the Californian sunshine with some gold-plated sunglasses.

Elsa Hosk donned one of her own designs

The model wore her blonde hair swept back into a sleek updo and showcased a radiant beauty glow. A classic monogram Louis Vuitton handbag was hooked over her shoulder, adding a dash of designer elegance to her modern attire.

The model channeled Matrix magic in all-black

Elsa took to social media to share her fashion design skills with her doting fans online. She captioned the array of images: "Designed this jacket as a chic fall jacket or to be worn as a dress. Also can’t wait to wear it with a chunky turtleneck for winter! Comes in the most beautiful recycled tech gabardine fabric, cinched waist and oversized pockets. Versatile love @helsastudio."

Elsa is a constant source of style inspiration

The star's followers instantly flocked to praise her and her dress sense. "You are always such a stunner," one wrote, while another said: "So cute! Ok now I’m convinced to buy it." A third penned: "Omg this outfit," and a fourth noted: "Love it! Also the vintage Louis Vuitton bag."

Elsa recently added another mesmerising outfit to her endless supply of It-girl looks. The former Victoria's Secret model donned a sporty concoction sourced again from her eponymous clothing line Helsa – and as always her styling skills are on point.

LOOK: Elsa Hosk is a nineties vision in micro mini skirt and boyfriend shirt

Elsa dazzled in a pair of black, subtly flared trousers coined the 'Eco Roma Ponte Notched Pant' featuring a split hem and a high-waisted fit. She teamed the seasonal staple piece with a retro cropped bomber jacket, featuring a vintage wash, black fabric cuffs and silver zip hardware.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.