GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton looks so different with dark hair and bangs - see photo The star recently tied the knot

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's long, blonde locks which she sported for her recent wedding were nowhere to be seen in a photo she shared which got all her fans talking .

The popular TV star took to Instagram and posted a throwback snapshot of herself with her son and daughter - and her tresses were very different to what they are today.

In the image, Jennifer was carrying her baby in her arms, while her son stood next to her. They were smiling for the camera and she wrote: "Old picture of you or bad luck for 2 years," referencing the social media trend.

Jennifer wore her hair in a flicked out bob and it appeared much darker than the light locks she sports today.

The image comes hot on the heels of her return from her honeymoon.

The GMA3 co-anchor tied the knot to Tom Werner, and HELLO! were given exclusive wedding photos from their special day.

Jennifer shared a throwback photo with her children

The ceremony - which was attended by Jennifer's GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos - was beautiful, and involved a lot of happy tears.

Jennifer and Tom were joined under the chuppah - the traditional Jewish wedding canopy - by their children - Tom's son and two daughters, and JennIfer's son and daughter.

Other famous faces in attendance on Jennifer and Tom's special day included Corey Gamble and Donna Karen. The TV medic looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores.

Jennifer and Tom looked so happy on their wedding day

News of Jennifer and Tom's engagement was announced in January, live on GMA. The doctor also shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

