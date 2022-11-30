Jennifer Lopez's child Emme rocks new hairstyle in adorable family photo J-Lo is a doting mom to twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom-of-two but tends to keep her teenage twins out of the spotlight.

However, over the weekend, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared some lovely family photos from her Thanksgiving.

These included some rare pictures of her children Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

The mother-of-two posted to Instagram a video montage of highlights from their time together, including one of her and Emme sitting in the back of the car. Emme - who often experiments with their hair - rocked a fashion-forward new look with blond highlights.

The fashionable teen is a fan of dyeing her hair, and over the last 12 months has changed her locks every color of the rainbow, from green to blue.

J-Lo's son Max also featured in a sweet photo alongside his new stepfather, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and her teenager Emme over Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving was extra special for the family, as it was the first one after Jennifer and Ben's wedding.

The couple rekindled their romance last year and have been head over heels in love ever since. As well as spending time with Ben and her children over the holidays, J-Lo also got to spend time with her siblings in New York City - the very place she grew up.

Jennifer was pictured with her sisters Leslie and Lynda in a sweet series of pictures posted on Instagram. Jennifer, Lynda and Leslie grew up in The Bronx and are incredibly close.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck spent their first Thanksgiving as a married couple

Leslie works as a music teacher and prefers to keep out of the spotlight, although Lynda has attended several red carpet events over the years.

The sisters were raised by parents Guadalupe and David, and in an interview during the pandemic, the award-winning singer revealed how more than ever she's learnt not to take advantage of her loved ones.

She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

