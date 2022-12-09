Elsa Hosk is the ultimate It-girl in ab-baring bandeau and boyish suit The model has impeccable style

Lacking style inspiration? In need of a wardrobe shake-up? Let us quickly direct you to Elsa Hosk's Instagram feed. The former Victoria's Secret model has an undeniable flair for fashion, as her endless supply of stylish social media posts demonstrates.

Elsa's latest look to entice came in the form of a boyish suit which is a winter staple. Featuring a dark navy hue, an oversized fit, high-waisted trousers and a slouchy yet sophisticated touch, the set served up cool-girl charm, especially when paired with a sporty white bandeau.

Elsa's ensemble was sourced from her eponymous clothing line Helsa, which she founded earlier this year. Not only is she skilled on the runway, but the mother-of-one clearly has a creative flair in the studio too.

The star wore her blonde hair slicked back and shielded her face from the LA sunshine in a pair of black sunglasses. A pair of gold earrings added an art deco touch to her contemporary attire, while a patent black Yves Saint Laurent back infused her aesthetic with a dose of designer luxury.

Elsa Hosk showcased an outfit sourced from her clothing line Helsa

Elsa took to social media to share her newest addition to her winter-style archive. She captioned the post: "Favorite suit @helsastudio (bandeau dropping on Monday)."

The model looked serene in the suit

Of course, the model's long-term fans gushed over her stylish skills. "I'm obsessed," one wrote, while another said: "Wow." A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth mentioned: "GODDESS."

Elsa never fails to wow with her flawless outfits

Not only is Elsa's wardrobe a visual treat – but it is also highly functional. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has created her own clothing line which is saturated with impossibly cool designs - and her recent sartorial creation is surprisingly multi-purpose.

The blonde beauty went back to black as she stepped out in an ebony-coloured mini dress featuring a shirt silhouette, a sharp, oversized collar, silver zip hardware, contemporary Gabardine fabric, front flap pockets and parachute tassels – incorporating a gorpcore element into her sleek look.

