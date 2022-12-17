Victoria Beckham gives off Posh Spice vibes in ab-baring outfit The fashion star looked incredible

Taking fans behind the scenes, Victoria Beckham has revealed a number of glamorous snaps from her latest photoshoot for the VB SS23 collection – and she's giving off major Posh Spice vibes. Sending her followers into meltdown, the fashion star rocked a series of incredible outfits on Friday, but our favourite by far was her all-black co-ord.

Posing up a storm in the ab-baring two-piece, Victoria could be seen modelling a velvet crop top teamed with a mesh midi skirt and peep-toe stilettos. Accessorising with statement gold bracelets and a number of rings, she styled her hair in a sleek low chignon and opted for her go-to nude pout – stunning!

Among Victoria's other showstopping outfits was a navy blazer dress which she masterfully coordinated with a pair of monogrammed tights, as well as a semi-sheer lace bodysuit that she appeared to pair with a satin skirt.

After completing her photo shoot for the day, Victoria added a radiant mirror selfie to her Instagram stories, which she captioned: "(I'm much happier than I look! Just very cold! Beauty look today @lisaeldrigemakeup @victoriabeckhambeauty."

Victoria teamed her gorgeous co-ord with peep-toe stilettos and gold jewellery

Following up with a final post, she wrote: "And my hair today!!!! Loved it!! Kisses @anthonyturnerhair."

The mum-of-four also rocked a navy blazer dress and monogrammed tights

It's been a busy week for Victoria, who just days before, had attended the Don Julio Tequila event in Dover Street, London. Showing off her gorgeous party-ready outfit in a video, which consisted of a lilac jumper and a brown skirt complete with chic side slits, the designer told fans:

Victoria couldn't have looked more radiant

"I am just getting ready to go to my influencer event this evening, wearing one of my favourite looks from the new pre-collection. [I'm] trying to decide which bag to wear with my outfit."

Joined at the event by three of her children – Romeo, Cruz and Harper – the doting mum made sure to post a family photo of them.

