Penelope Cruz stuns in plunging Mugler corset that showcases her stunning figure

Penelope Cruz continues to knock it out of the park with each of her latest cover shoots, with her newest being absolutely no exception!

The actress, 49, looked sensational on the cover of the newest issue of Elle Spain, released ahead of her milestone 50th birthday on April 28.

For the main shot, Penelope sported her chocolate brown tresses in a choppy bob while dressed in a rather revealing and structured black leather corset.

Recommended video You may also like Penelope Cruz showcases her style on the red carpet

She was styled out in matching black tulle pants, all pieces from Mugler, paired with earrings from Chanel and a blood red manicure and nude lip.

Fans reacted to the star's stunning new images with comments like: "She couldn't be more beautiful or a better actress," and: "Are the shots from 1998 she looks fantastic," plus: "Breathtakingly beautiful."

Penelope spoke about her life and career, including imposing privacy rules for her children and her upcoming plans to celebrate her 50th birthday in April, simply stating that she'll be with loved ones.

She reflected on her decades-long legacy and nostalgia, adding in the interview translated from Spanish: "I, with each decade, with each moment, take advantage of it and I never think that 'it was better before'."

"And I'm not referring to the fact that [people] often ask me how the passing of the years affects me, but rather how I feel about myself, knowing each other and the security or tranquility that the experience gives you."

MORE: Penelope Cruz shares rare glimpse into parenting children Luna and Leo with husband Javier Bardem

Penelope continued: "But if you ask me what my relationship with myself was like now and the one I had when I was 20 or 30, I honestly prefer the one I have now. Because of how I feel, there may have been other moments where I wouldn't have said it. Although all the work is never done…"

© Getty Images The actress will celebrate her 50th birthday in April

She added: "The only thing I am clear about in the present is that it is here. And what happened before has formed you, it has helped you answer some questions, but others are still up in the air."

MORE: Penelope Cruz channels Cher from Clueless in plaid mini skirt

"So everything I have learned so far or all the mountains I have had to climb – some of which have not been easy, and I am not talking about anything that has to do with success or that part of the job – are part of my learning diary."

© Getty Images She'll be celebrating with loved ones, including husband Javier Bardem and their two children

In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, when asked about her 50th, though, she revealed that the one thing that was giving her pause was the idea of having to throw a party.

MORE: Penélope Cruz details 'most intense preparation' of her career for 'heartbreaking' role

"All my friends are preparing me, like, 'You are going to be forced to do a party this time,'" she said, revealing that she still wasn't totally into the idea. "If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven't seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations."

© Getty Images "I, with each decade, with each moment, take advantage of it and I never think that 'it was better before'."

"But it's loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful….Maybe I have to learn."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.