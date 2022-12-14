Penélope Cruz is the epitome of chic in Chanel mini dress during Paris appearance Simply fabulous!

If there is anyone out there who can give a master class on all things chic it is most definitely Penélope Cruz.

The star never fails to impress with her style, and even with a binding contract with Chanel, with every single look she steps out in she brings out something different.

Her latest is no exception, as she continues to promote her most recent film, L'Immensità.

For a photocall for the French-Italian drama at Cinema Pathé Beaugrenelle on 13 December in Paris, it appears Penélope took inspiration from her Parisian setting, with her outfit giving perfect Brigitte Bardot, French girl vibes.

The actress was all legs in an impossibly short mini dress from Chanel's Spring Summer 2023 Ready to Wear collection, of course, made of out their signature tweed material in a charcoal gray color with a wide plaid print and big buttons down its center.

Playing into the girlish vibe of her look, she accessorized it with simple, black patent leather pumps, and her hair, which has been subtly lightened up with light brown and blonde highlights, was styled in a half-up with a black bow at the top.

The look really suited Penélope

She also added some Parisian-chicness to her fashion moment by emulating Brigitte Bardot's iconic dark cat-eye eyeliner style.

Fans had compliments galore for her appearance, taking to social media to write: "Love this," and : "This works, the whole look is fabulous!" as well as: "Whoever did her styling needs a raise," plus another fan added: "Stunning."

The accessories were just as perfect

The actress' stylist is Cristina Ehrlich, whose other famous clients include Tina Fey, Anna Kendrick, Amy Adams, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Brie Larson, Lena Dunham, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Mandy Moore, and Taylor Schilling.

The movie Penélope has been promoting, L'Immensità, was directed by Emanuele Crialese, and per IMDb, it follows the love story between Clara and her children, and is set in 1970s Rome.

