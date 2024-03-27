Penélope Cruz, 49, turns heads in bold, lace look you don’t want to miss

Penélope Cruz looked amazing in a bold lace dress as she appeared in a photoshoot for Elle Spain.

The Spanish star, 49, donned an interesting green and silver glittery slip dress with light green lace accentuating the bodice and plunging bust. The dress was form-fitting with spaghetti straps.

Penélope showed off her decollétage with her recent hair change, a jaw-grazing bob with honey-colored highlights softly going through the cut. The star looked practically sunkissed with stunning warm gold highlighter across her cheeks as she posed.

The bold lacy look is part of her wider interview in the magazine, where she graced the cover with a sultry, plunging Thierry Mugler corset. The statement piece was paired with black tulle pants from Mugler, and a pair of earrings from Chanel, who she recently starred in a campaign for with Brad Pitt.

Set to turn 50 in April, Penélope has been open about what the milestone age might mean for her. "I'm always worrying about everything, so I don't think I could worry anymore because of turning 50," she told the Los Angeles Times.

© Getty Images Penelope Cruz attends the red carpet at the Goya Awards 2023 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on February 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

But what did concern her, the star revealed, was the prospect of throwing a party.

"All my friends are preparing me, like, 'You are going to be forced to do a party this time,'" she said, adding: "If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven’t seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations. But it’s loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful."

She expanded on her thoughts about the milestone in Elle Spain, revealing: "I, with each decade, with each moment, take advantage of it and I never think that 'it was better before'."

She added: "And I'm not referring to the fact that [people] often ask me how the passing of the years affects me, but rather how I feel about myself, knowing each other and the security or tranquility that the experience gives you."