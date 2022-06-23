We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is the queen of style, and on Thursday she stunned in one of her brightest outfits to date as she posed for Very.

The Our Girl star looked sensational as she modelled a pair of neon-pink wide length trousers and orange ruched front top. She looked effortlessly beautiful in her stunning outfit as she posed on a pair of wooden stairs surrounded by dozens and dozens of houseplants. Very also shared a small video of her styling out the look as a wind machine gently blew her hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gets her glam on for the BAFTAs

On her Instagram Stories, the star didn't caption the post, but included a link to her collection on Very.

The gorgeous pink trousers that she styled out are selling fast and cost £38, but if pink isn't your colour, a very similar style is available in blue – and these ones are on sale!

The star looked stunning

Instead of costing £35, this item has been reduced all the way down to just £8.40.

Last week, the 35-year-old took to social media to share some glowing snaps of her recent campaign with Vital Protein, looking uber-athletic in some sleek gymwear.

The actress donned a pale pink sports bra with a feminine V-neckline and thin straps, which she paired with some high-waisted black leggings. She went barefoot as she sat cross-legged on a yoga mat and beamed as she showed off her gym-ready ensemble.

Wide Leg Trousers, £38.00, Very

Michelle styled her brunette tresses in a high messy bun, letting some loose wisps shape her smiling face.

She opted for a natural beauty blend to complement her off-duty look, which consisted of a flawless complexion, defined brows and a nude lip.

Soft Denim Look Wide Leg Trouser, £8.40, Very

The star accessorised with a modest gold chain necklace with a coin-like pendant, simple gold hoop earrings and a coordinating gold bracelet.

She sported a pale pink manicure to match the colour palette of her attire, leading the eye to catch a glimpse of her glittering wedding band.

