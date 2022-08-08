Michelle Keegan took a break from filming to star in a stunning photoshoot on Monday and we were delighted that the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs of the day.

Looking as stunning and flawless as ever, the fashionista donned a cut out, grecian style dress that totally hugged her incredible physique and gave onlookers a glimpse of her perfectly toned abs.

The frock has a statement style, chunky chain detail at the waist and gave the whole shoot an avant garde feel. With her dark hair tied up in a side bun and wearing silver hoop earrings, the gorgeous former Coronation Street star has never looked better.

The 35-year-old has been overseas and last week shared some sun-soaked photos from her afternoon in Palm Beach, New South Wales. In one photo, Michelle showed off her dreamy summer outfit consisting of a contrasting white, tan, and chocolate denim jacket, jeans and a white tank top. The Our Girl star accessorised with round Ray Ban sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a canvas tote bag.

Wow! Michelle looked incredible in her cut-out dress

Michelle's fancy meal comes after she was spotted enjoying a date with her husband Mark Wright. After a fun boat ride to Manly, the loved-up couple headed to Sydney for a lavish dinner at Mr. Wong. Dressed up to the nines, the actress slipped into a black slinky one-shoulder top and dark denim jeans. She finished off her look with statement gold earrings and a delicate pendant.

The brunette beauty has been down under since May, filming the new BBC series Ten Pound Poms which follows a group of Britons in 1956 as they emigrate to Australia after the war.

