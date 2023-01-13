Lorraine Kelly amazes in leather midi dress with flattering waistband - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly stunned ITV viewers on Friday morning with her surprising outfit choice - and fans were blown away by the gorgeous leather look.

The presenter looked incredible wearing a Sosander leather midi dress in a beautiful teal shade, featuring a pleated design and the most flattering waistband. Thankfully, Lorraine's dress is available, and you can shop it for £57.

Lorraine teamed her dress with a pair of snake print Dune heels to perfectly complement the glam look. As for her makeup, the 63-year-old opted for a soft smokey eye with a touch of blush and a glossy lip. Stunning!

The Sosander shirt dress is so stylish with its feminine fit, and we think it will make the ultimate winter dress. We recommend teaming it with a pair of heels and a longline coat for a chic day-to-night ensemble.

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a snap of her latest look. She captioned the post: "Today's dress @sosander shoes - @dune_london thanks @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster."

Fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the leather dress. One wrote: "Love the colour on you. I’ve just recently bought a jumper teal colour. Great minds!" Another added: "Such a gorgeous colour!"

If you'd love the dress in another colour, you're in luck. Marks & Spencer also has a similar version of the leather style, and it's available in khaki, burgundy and navy.

