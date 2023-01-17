Louise Redknapp dons striking leotard in passionate video Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp was looking back on one of her old hits

Louise Redknapp rose to fame in the early 90s as part of girl group Eternal, but she has also found fame as a solo artist with hits such as Small Talk and Super Magic.

On Tuesday, the star marked the third anniversary of her album Heavy Love, and as she announced three of the singles from the album would form part of her upcoming Greatest Hits album, she shared a sultry video. The singer donned a leotard that wouldn't have looked out of place in Flashdance as she danced passionately with an attractive male dancer.

The pair gyrated together as Louise's outfit showed off her gorgeous figure and never-ending legs.

The video also showed another side to her, as she looked gorgeous with a striking wet hair look.

"I can't believe it’s been 3 years since the release of my album Heavy Love," she shared. "So pleased to be including Stretch and Lead Me On as part of my new Greatest Hits album xxx."

She added: "Greatest Hits is available to pre-order now // link in bio."

Louise posted the sultry scene from her music video

Her followers were struck by the news, as one commented: "Stunning lady," while a second posted: "This album is exceptional. Gutted you had to cancel your tour due to COVID."

A third mused: "One of the few good things to happen in 2020," and a fourth wrote: "Hammer is a smash too! Should be in the GH. But stretch is amazing, video and all, such a hit!"

And a fifth jokingly penned: "Still on Heavy Rotation in the car and embarrassing the kids on the school run to 'Stretch' blasting out. An absolute masterpiece of an album and my signed white vinyl copy is a prize possession."

As 2022 drew to a close, Louise wowed in a daring sheer top covered in white polka dots. She had teamed her killer look with a black puffer coat as she looked sultrily into the camera.

Louise is a fashion icon

Louise had her short hair hanging loose, just touching the tips of her shoulders and she looked so glamorous with her makeup.

"Who's ready for a super magical 2023," she teased in her caption, finishing the image off with a heart emoji.

She then shared a black-and-white photo of the same outfit, showing that she also had a pair of black hotpants teamed with the outfit.

The stylish look really showed off her svelte figure, and she finished it off with a striking star earring.

