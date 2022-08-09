Louise Redknapp is gorgeous in stunning leather outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp knows how to turn a look, and she tried her hand at several on Tuesday as she promoted several new looks coming to Peacocks.

WOW: Louise Redknapp looks flawless in makeup-free post-workout selfie

Although we love all of them, the former Eternal singer looked the most striking in a jaw-dropping leather outfit that consisted of a jacket and pair of trousers; underneath, she styled out a plain top and she finished the look off with a chunky pair of golden heels. Getting fans excited, she wrote: "New @peacocks_fashion incoming," with a lightning bolt emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in an array of swimsuits during Mykonos trip

But fans might have to wait a little bit for some of the pieces, as Louise also styled out a sequinned black top, and revealed it was part of a "Christmas" shoot, joking they were doing it on the "hottest day of the year".

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida dote on baby Raphael during Italian holiday ahead of family change

LOOK: Louise Redknapp just wore the most amazing jeans you'll ever see

The other items the singer showed off consisted of a stunning black midi-dress that hugged all of her curves and a gorgeous leopard-print top.

Over the weekend, Louise wowed when she rocked a stunning white crop top, that showed off her incredibly toned abs and a pair of salmon-coloured trousers that suited her perfectly.

Her blonde locks were styled to perfection, as she wore them loose, allowing them to cascade down her front.

Louise stunned in the bold look

"I had a great time at @nivea_uk HQ this week talking to the team about my experience in using the NIVEA Luminous630 range," she said in her caption.

Fans were wowed by her beauty as they quickly showered her with compliments, with one saying: "Total & utter BEAUTY."

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks flawless in crop top following epic transformation

MORE: Louise Redknapp fights back tears at son Charley's birthday party ahead of his Stateside move

A second added: "So gorgeous," while a third simply wrote: "Just as beautiful," and a fourth penned: "Looking gorgeous and vibrant Louise."

While we can't wait for Louise's winter fashion to arrive, her Summer Edit for Peacocks is simply divine, featuring a wide range of products ranging from Bardot dresses to slinky short-sleeved shirts.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.