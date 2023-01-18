Savannah Guthrie raises eyebrows with outfit on Today The TV star turned heads and not just from viewers

Savannah Guthrie's fans love her sense of style and often pay tribute to her forward-thinking fashion choices when she shares images from her day on the Today set.

But on Wednesday, her look didn't only garner praise, as her co-host appeared to look a little unimpressed by her wardrobe choice.

Savannah posted an image on Instagram in which she was wearing a metalic blue skirt and silky shirt, but it was her footwear which caused a stir.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb stun fans with move away from Today after celebrating five years on the show together

Loading the player...

The mom-of-two had switched out her silver heels for a pair of fluffy slippers, leaving Carson Daly, bemused.

The host's reaction was captured on camera as he stared at her walking by and appeared to be pulling a face.

TRENDING NOW: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares exciting plans with husband - and it's a change to their family dynamic

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in photo ahead of long-awaited change

She captured the image: "@carsondaly's face here," along with a crying with laugher emoji. Savannah then added: "Why yes, I did swich to slippers," before admitting the heels had been hurting her feet.

Savannah's outfit turned Carson Daly's head on Today

It's not the first time the mom-of-two has worn the comfortable-looking slip-ons. Last year, she was forced to ditch her fancy footwear in favor of them after hurting her toe.

At the time she shared a photo and said: "Sprained toe silver lining - doing the show in slippers. I may never go back."

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 welcomes back major host - but who is it?

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin moved out of $27million townhouse - where does he live now?

Savannah and her co-stars have a wondeful relationship with one another, and there is always plenty of banter to be had both on-air and off.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie opened up to HELLO! about their relationship

She opened up to HELLO! recently in an interview in which she explained why she adores working with Hoda Kotb so much.

"We feel grateful every single day," she said. "I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.