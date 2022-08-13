Savannah Guthrie hits the hot tub with Today co-star in 'zen' throwback photo The mom-of-two looked blissfully chilled

The Today show team have had some incredible experiences while working on the show - and that includes going to the Tokyo Winter Olympics last year.

Al Roker took the trip alongside Savannah Guthrie and numerous other members of the NBC show and on Friday he shared a throwback from their time away.

In the unexpected image, Al was soaking in a hot tub with Savannah and while he wore a bobble hat - due to the chilly weather - the mom-of-two opted for a sleek, black and white polka dot one-piece.

"A moment of zen for your Friday," he captioned the image in which Savannah was tilting her head towards the sun and smiling while she enjoyed the relaxing experience.

Many of Al's fans didn't realize it was a throwback photo and couldn't understand his choice of headwear. They asked: "But what's with the hat? In the pool?" and another queried: "POOL HAT??? lol!!! Savannah is soaking it in..at least I think that's Savannah! Where are y'all?"

Al shared the photo from their trip to the Toyko Winter Olympics

The photo comes just days after Savannah was teased for her tardiness by co-hosts after she overslept.

The star documented her late arrival to the show when she shared a selfie from her car less than 30 minutes before the show was to start.

"Overslept big time. It's 6:34 AM and I'm still in the car," she wrote, followed by a few panicked clips of hers quickly dropping into the studio and rushing off to hair and make-up.

Savannah was recently teased by her co-stars as she hugely overslept and almost missed the show

Five minutes before she was supposed to go on the air, Savannah captured herself running into the studio to occupy her seat next to Craig Melvin.

After sharing that Hoda had the morning off for her birthday week, Craig responded: "You almost had the morning off as well," which had Savannah burst out giggling.

"Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago," he added. "She overslept! She is normal!"

