Helena Christensen's regimen divides fans in icy swimsuit plunge – watch

Helena Christensen's fans agree that the supermodel's physique defies belief, but the 53-year-old has just divided fans with a daring skinny dip in a snowstorm.

On Sunday morning the Danish-born model shared a video of herself delicately stepping over a frosted riverbank and wading into the gushing Catskill Mountain river wearing nothing but a backless, plunging front white swimsuit. While flurries of snowflakes whirled around Helena, she threw her arms over her head and took the plunge…

The 90s icon emerged from the icy water looking rejuvenated and she captioned the video: "Perfect day for a river swim" with a humorous snowman and bikini emoji.

Helena then let her hair down and went back for more! Her newly cropped brunette tresses blew untamed in the frosty air, and she captioned the video: "Nårsomhelst" which means "anytime" in her native Danish tongue.

Helena is an advocate of cryotherapy

These adventurous antics left the model-turned-photographer's one million-strong Instagram fanbase and Hollywood friends seriously divided. Friends star Jennifer Aniston liked the post and one fan dubbed Helena "hardcore".

On one side, fans were in awe of the Denmark-born beauty who now resides in the remote Catskill Mountain region of upstate New York. "You're a superhuman", gushed one fan, which was echoed by another fan who remarked what an "amazing, brave woman" she was. "J'adore!" applauded a third fan.

The frost-covered riverbank was a striking image

Positivity kept on coming: "Cold therapy is the best. I do the same every morning" added another fan encouragingly.

However not all fans were convinced: "I just don't get how anyone could do it!" exclaimed one onlooker, and a bewildered fan incredulously demanded: "I mean how??? Just how???"

The health and beauty benefits of cold-water swimming, a form of cryotherapy, have been widely reported and Helena has long been an advocate for this. She launched into fall this year with a swim that left Oscar Winning actress Julianne Moore bowled over.

It's safe to say that however divided, Helena has left fans thoroughly impressed, and even envious of her dedication to her punishing regimen: "I barely drink cold water. Doing this is phenomenal. Good job, Helena!" replied one fan, while another eventually admitted: "You're crazy and I am so jealous."

