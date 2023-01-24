Lorraine Kelly shuns the snow for summer dresses - and wow she looks incredible Forget it's January

Despite the shivering cold temperatures outside, Lorraine Kelly reveals in her HELLO! diary that she been trying out fabulous dresses and sunglasses for her latest Spring/Summer range.

The television presenter has a great sense of fashion that catches the eye, whether Lorraine is wearing a glamorous dress you would never expect to find on ASOS or modelling a £28 dress from New Look.

In the video below, Lorraine opened up about modelling big straw hats and strappy sandals in the middle of freezing cold January. Read her latest HELLO! diary below...

The wacky world of fashion means that you always have to to be at least ten steps ahead of yourself.

So this week while we were all shivering in freezing temperatures with snow and ice outside, I found myself in a studio trying on gorgeous summer dresses, sunglasses, big straw hats and strappy sandals for a fabulous photo shoot.

It was all for my "Lorraine Loves" Spring/Summer range for Bon Marche which I’ve been working on with the team and I can’t wait for you all to see what we have come up with.

I wanted to use lots of Mediterranean blues and greens as well as sunshine colours in floaty fabrics, cool cottons and crush proof material. It’s all about creating comfortable, affordable looks for all shapes, sizes and ages.

Lorraine undergoes a glamorous transformation

Using floaty fabrics, cool cottons and crush proof material. For the clothes to hit the website and shops in plenty of time for each new fashion season, we have to plan way in advance.

That’s why last July on one of the hottest days of the year I was sweltering in cosy jumpers, warm coats and toasty trousers and jackets to launch the current winter range.

It's always a lot of fun at these photo shoots, seeing our ideas come to life, and this week’s shoot really made me long for sunshine and the summer holidays.

Lorraine had the help of her make up artist friend Helen Hand

My wonderful friend and make up artist Helen Hand worked her usual magic and it was a chilly but really happy day. I hope you like the new range which will be available soon.

