Amanda Holden rocks pussybow blouse and fit and flare trousers in the coolest way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden braved the freezing Monday morning weather with the most flattering skintight trousers along with her new favourite wardrobe item.

The stylish 51-year-old's figure-hugging fit and flare white trousers were the perfect accompaniment for her slinky, pearl-embellished blouse which featured a playful pussybow neck tie. Amanda took to her Instagram Stories to rave about her L.K.Bennett fashion find and gushed: "It will stay in my wardrobe for years!" The Britiain's Got Talent presenter looked incredible as she posed for the camera and revealed her wardrobe tips.

WATCH: Amanda Holden braves the winter chill in silky pussy-bow blouse

Loading the player...

"Hi, happy Monday! Today I'm wearing this gorgeous shirt, it's from L.K.Bennett and I feel like it's got a Gucci/Chanel vibe because it's really smart, a nice taupey colour," Amanda explained. She then raved about the design, saying: "I love this little neck tie!" The mum of two excitedly pointed out her favourite details: "Beautiful pearl buttons!"

Amanda's figure flattering trousers are in the sale!

Amanda's smoky eye makeup look and nude lipstick was the perfect beauty look and she wore her blonde hair in soft waves that fell loosely around her shoulders.

The star talked her fashion fans through her styling choice: "I've paired it with these Reiss trousers – these are not this season but I feel certain that Reiss will have this kind of thing in their stores at the moment." Amanda is correct – we have tracked down a similar pair of flattering fit and flare white trousers from the high street favourite for just £75, reduced from £150.

Gabi Fluid Flare Trousers, £75 (was £150), Reiss

SEE: Victoria Beckham's daring fishnets could be her best look to date

We adore Amanda's 'Ferry Tan Key Print Silk Blouse' from L.K.Bennett which is definietly an investment piece at £249.

Ferry Tan Key Print Silk Blouse £249.00, L.K.Bennett

RELATED: Amanda Holden's bright shoulder-baring jumpsuit is oh so flattering

Blouses like these are the smart reach for when moving out of knits and into lighter layers as Amanda has proven this month with her array of stunning silky blouses.

Amanda's recent fashion hit was a dazzling emerald green shoulder-baring blouse from Pretty Lavish, which is currently on special promotion for £31.20, reduced from £52 - run, don't walk!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.