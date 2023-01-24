Rochelle Humes ups the ante in vibrant bikini top and palazzo pants

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to fashion influencers, it's often hard to find a figure who perfectly merges affordable pieces with covetable style. Cue Rochelle Humes, who loves to perfect her high-low looks. The This Morning star recently stepped out in some designer trousers, which are sure to stop traffic.

The mother-of-three glowed in a lime green bikini top by Arabella London that boasted a rounded silhouette and thick, supportive straps. She paired the striking piece with some psychedelic palazzo pants by Emilio Pucci – a luxury label which defined summer style.

Featuring a high-waisted fit and a colourway crafted from lime green, violet, coral and black, which were twisted into geometric shapes , Rochelle's trousers made a case for maximalism.

To complete her beach-ready attire, Rochelle wore her raven hair down loose in a cropped but gently waved style and showcased a natural makeup look.

Rochelle Humes opted for a striking look courtesy of Emilio Pucci

She snapped a mirror selfie outside a hotel life, showing off a freshly painted nude manicure in the process.

The image, which was subsequently shared via the former singer's Instagram Stories, was captioned: "You'll be pleased to know this is my last morning here," with a golden sparkle emoji.

Emulate Rochelle's zestful look with your own pair of printed palazzo pants – talk about comfort and colour rolled into one.

Satin Geometric Wide Leg Trousers, £15, River Island

When she's not jetting off on holiday, Rochelle is often spotted on the red carpet. The former Saturdays singer attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS after party at The House of MOTY and there's no denying that her outfit packed a punch.

WOW: Rochelle Humes glitters in sheer fishnet dress and bandeau

Rochelle, 33, slipped into an iridescent fishnet number by Celia Kritharioti for the star-studded event. Featuring a sheer fabric crafted from intertwining silver thread and rhinestones, a rounded neckline, long sleeves and an asymmetric hem, the dress effortlessly commanded attention in the limelight.

