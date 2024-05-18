Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek captivate on the red carpet on day 5 of Cannes Film Festival - see photos

Emma Stone stole the spotlight yet again with an incredible waist-cinching look, and the actress was joined by her Kinds of Kindness co-stars including Willem Dafoe for a press conference which left Emma teary-eyed.
Meanwhile, Uma Thurman stole the spotlight as he joked with her Oh, Canada castmates as she posed on the red carpet with Richard Gere and Paul Schrader.
Join HELLO! as we round up the best photos from the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival.
1/10
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria looked incredible wearing a blue cut-out gown adorned with silver jewels as she hit the red carpet for the Emilia Perez premiere.
2/10
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek looked as glamorous as ever as she arrived on the red carpet wearing a figure-hugging black shimmering gown with the most eye-catching gold statement jewellery.
3/10
Emma Stone
Emma has been delighting fans with some incredible looks at the Festival so far, and the Poor Things actress looks so chic in a plunging white mini dress with a waist-cinching belt for day five.
4/10
Selena Gomez
Selena plays one of the leading roles in Emilia Perez, and the star was all smiles for the film's premiere wearing a black strapless gown with a contrasting white trim.
5/10
Uma Thurman
Uma was seen joking with her Oh, Canada co-stars at the film's photocall, including a moment where the star wrapped her arms around film director Paul Schrader. Uma looked elegant wearing a cream two-piece skirt suit, which featured delicate black embroidery that matched her accessories.
6/10
Willem Dafoe
Willem joined his castmates at the Kinds Of Kindness Press Conference photocall and press conference. The Spider-Man star looked smart in a charcoal grey suit, paired with a burgundy red sweater.
7/10
Romee Strijd
Among the many stars to attend the Emilia Perez premiere, former Victoria's Secret angel Romee Strijd looked breathtaking in sparkling strapless gown with intricate fringe detailing.
8/10
Zara McDermott
Zara McDermott surprised with a dramatic hair transformation as she posed on the red carpet in navy semi-sheer gown. The former Strictly star switched out her blonde locks for a dark brunette do.
9/10
Zoe Saldana
Actress Zoe Saldana channelled the bow trend with her gorgeous black strapless gown with a wrap-around pink train.
10/10
James Franco and Izabel Pakzad
James Franco sported a pair of sunglasses with his suit as he posed alongside his actress girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, who looked stunning in a cut-out dress and platform heels.