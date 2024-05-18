Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek captivate on the red carpet on day 5 of Cannes Film Festival - see photos

It's day five of the Cannes Film Festival, and we're seeing some major stars hitting the red carpet for the Emilia Perez premiere, including Salma Hayek who Eva Longoria, and Selena Gomez.

Emma Stone stole the spotlight yet again with an incredible waist-cinching look, and the actress was joined by her Kinds of Kindness co-stars including Willem Dafoe for a press conference which left Emma teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman stole the spotlight as he joked with her Oh, Canada castmates as she posed on the red carpet with Richard Gere and Paul Schrader.

Join HELLO! as we round up the best photos from the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival.

1/ 10 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Eva Longoria Eva Longoria looked incredible wearing a blue cut-out gown adorned with silver jewels as she hit the red carpet for the Emilia Perez premiere.



2/ 10 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Salma Hayek Salma Hayek looked as glamorous as ever as she arrived on the red carpet wearing a figure-hugging black shimmering gown with the most eye-catching gold statement jewellery.

3/ 10 © Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Emma Stone Emma has been delighting fans with some incredible looks at the Festival so far, and the Poor Things actress looks so chic in a plunging white mini dress with a waist-cinching belt for day five.



4/ 10 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Selena Gomez Selena plays one of the leading roles in Emilia Perez, and the star was all smiles for the film's premiere wearing a black strapless gown with a contrasting white trim.

5/ 10 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Uma Thurman Uma was seen joking with her Oh, Canada co-stars at the film's photocall, including a moment where the star wrapped her arms around film director Paul Schrader. Uma looked elegant wearing a cream two-piece skirt suit, which featured delicate black embroidery that matched her accessories.



6/ 10 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Willem Dafoe Willem joined his castmates at the Kinds Of Kindness Press Conference photocall and press conference. The Spider-Man star looked smart in a charcoal grey suit, paired with a burgundy red sweater.



7/ 10 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Romee Strijd Among the many stars to attend the Emilia Perez premiere, former Victoria's Secret angel Romee Strijd looked breathtaking in sparkling strapless gown with intricate fringe detailing.

8/ 10 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Zara McDermott Zara McDermott surprised with a dramatic hair transformation as she posed on the red carpet in navy semi-sheer gown. The former Strictly star switched out her blonde locks for a dark brunette do.



9/ 10 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Zoe Saldana Actress Zoe Saldana channelled the bow trend with her gorgeous black strapless gown with a wrap-around pink train.

10/ 10 © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock James Franco and Izabel Pakzad James Franco sported a pair of sunglasses with his suit as he posed alongside his actress girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, who looked stunning in a cut-out dress and platform heels.



