Billie Eilish's revealing top makes fans look twice – but it's not what you think

Billie Eilish had her fans beside themselves when she shared a series of new photos on Instagram – and one made them do a double take.

The Bad Guy singer opted for a very revealing outfit that exposed plenty of skin – but it wasn't Billie's. Instead, she wore a risqué T-shirt that had a motif of a naked woman's chest emblazoned on the front – and nothing was left to the imagination.

Billie shared a close-up photo of her steamy top which at first glance did confuse fans into thinking they were looking at a naked Billie.

However, she also added a smaller photo in the corner of her main image, which confirmed it was a top she was wearing teamed with a pair of black jeans.

Needless to say, fans had quite the reaction. "Bro my heart skipped a beat with that t shirt LMAO," replied one.

A second said: "The boob shirt is everything. I can now die peacefully."

A third added: "Call the ambulance I had a heart attack with these pictures." A fourth wrote: "Lord have mercy."

Billie's top had fans doing a double take

Billie's head-turning photo comes after she shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from her new perfume campaign, Eilish No. 2, which didn't go as smoothly as she would have hoped.

In the very first clip, she was seen walking in the rain with music playing behind her, wearing a sheer robe over black undergarments.

Billie took a tumble during her perfume photoshoot

As she started backtracking and slicked her hair, she slipped on the water and fell straight to the floor, and while the clip cut off immediately after, it certainly didn't prove to be a pleasant experience.

"Some little bts from the summer shooting eilish 2222222222," she captioned her Instagram photos. "Watch me eat s*** in the first [one], got all types of scraped up."

